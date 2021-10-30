Maxcoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 25.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $603,081.86 and approximately $5.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,413.33 or 0.99988500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00060916 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.00521496 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.00298569 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00187708 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.