Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.670-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Masco also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.67-3.73 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.21.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

