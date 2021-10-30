Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Down 76.6% in October

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MARUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:MARUY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847. Marubeni has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $93.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marubeni will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

