Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 27,179 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. FBN Securities began coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

Asana stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $139.98.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,852.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,046.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 138,512 shares worth $12,662,185. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

