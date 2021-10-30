Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 818,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 546,065 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

BATS:BBJP opened at $57.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.