Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in National Vision by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,084,000 after acquiring an additional 133,812 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 748,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,251,000 after buying an additional 33,589 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 15.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth about $9,890,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,393,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares during the period.

EYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

