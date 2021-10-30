Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.74 Million in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $18.96 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $880.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

