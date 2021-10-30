Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADER. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,856,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,245,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 62.9% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 749,413 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,990,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

26 Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

