Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 290.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,476 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Arch Resources by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Arch Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,000.

ARCH opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.93. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Arch Resources news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

