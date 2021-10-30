Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 168,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Retractable Technologies by 34.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retractable Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Retractable Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 135,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Retractable Technologies by 136.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

RVP stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $321.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter.

Retractable Technologies Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

