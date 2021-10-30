Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $177.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:VAC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.22. 210,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -480.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

