Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Marlin Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MRLN stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Marlin Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $275.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 45.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marlin Business Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

