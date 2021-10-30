Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAKSY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.78.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.