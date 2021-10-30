MANTRA DAO (OM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.19 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $80.26 million and $9.19 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00049780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00229446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00099658 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

OM is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

