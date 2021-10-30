Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Announces Earnings Results

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

Shares of Manning & Napier stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $178.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 3.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Manning & Napier worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

