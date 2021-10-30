Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Announces Earnings Results

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 34.45%.
Shares of Manning & Napier stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $178.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 3.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.
About Manning & Napier
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
