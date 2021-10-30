Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.99% of Manitex International worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Manitex International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manitex International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 94,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Manitex International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

MNTX stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. Manitex International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

