MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of MNSB opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 17.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 19.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.