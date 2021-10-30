Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Up 148.9% in October

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 148.9% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGYR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. 240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174. Magyar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Magyar Bancorp comprises approximately 0.3% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Magyar Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

