Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131,603 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $62,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

