MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,100 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after purchasing an additional 106,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $19.53. 270,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

