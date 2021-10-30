Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,131 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IP shares. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

