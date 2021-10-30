Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $132,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $142.40 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.43 and a 52 week high of $147.08. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.47.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

