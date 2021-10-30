Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 133.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,392 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.9% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $23,878,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH stock opened at $295.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.03 and a fifty-two week high of $304.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.08.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

