Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 56,827 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2,417.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,827 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 754.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3,383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $181.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.08 and a 200-day moving average of $148.70. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $183.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.88 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

