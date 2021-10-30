Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 25,621 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of The AZEK worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $36.69 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.64.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.