MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.61

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.61 and last traded at $69.61, with a volume of 9516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 9,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $543,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,131.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,032 shares of company stock valued at $30,745,936. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

