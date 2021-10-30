MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.61

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.61 and last traded at $69.61, with a volume of 9516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.11.
In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 9,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $543,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,131.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,032 shares of company stock valued at $30,745,936. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.