M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

MHO stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 366,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,246. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

