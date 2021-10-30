Luokung Technology (LKCO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

LKCO opened at $1.23 on Friday. Luokung Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luokung Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) by 321.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Luokung Technology were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

