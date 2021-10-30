LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSD opened at $94.31 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $97.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.97.

