LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 568,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after buying an additional 32,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,544,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gartner by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 13.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $1,225,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $331.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $332.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.