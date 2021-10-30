LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 211,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 151.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 171,598 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $354.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.19, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.26.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

