LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

LPL Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $9.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

LPLA opened at $164.02 on Friday. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LPL Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 136.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of LPL Financial worth $38,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.85.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

