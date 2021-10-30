Louisiana-Pacific Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the building manufacturing company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.52% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $87,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

