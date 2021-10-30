Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24) were up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €426.00 ($501.18) and last traded at €426.00 ($501.18). Approximately 34 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €422.00 ($496.47).

The firm has a market cap of $680.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €418.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €418.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

About Lotto24 (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG operate as an online provider of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. The company offers its customers the possibility to participate in the lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlÃ¼cksSpirale, lotto clubs, and Keno, Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, and freiheit+.

