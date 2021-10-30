Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.16.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 13.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

