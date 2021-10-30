LMR Partners LLP Takes $2.71 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,344,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,306,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.01). The business had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $638,247.84. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 613,460 shares in the company, valued at $53,518,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $139,496.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441.

Several research analysts have commented on PCOR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

