LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 538,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 268,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 77.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after buying an additional 1,897,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 117.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

