LMR Partners LLP Invests $3.46 Million in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,879,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,406,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,934,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,906,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORE opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

