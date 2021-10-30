LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $57.27 and last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 16254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

