LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $57.27 and last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 16254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.
The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.
LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.
In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
