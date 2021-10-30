LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 391.37% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

LiveOne stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,623. The company has a market capitalization of $179.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. LiveOne has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

