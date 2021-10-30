Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 278.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lindsay by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.36. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

