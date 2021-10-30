Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $365.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.47.

Linde stock opened at $319.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 1-year low of $217.28 and a 1-year high of $322.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Linde by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Linde by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

