Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.520-$10.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.52-10.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.47.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $319.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a one year low of $217.28 and a one year high of $322.72. The stock has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 289,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.