Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Raised to $160.00 at Oppenheimer

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $158.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LECO. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.80.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $142.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.47. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $100.43 and a 52-week high of $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after buying an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,067,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

