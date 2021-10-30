LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Trading 6.8% Higher

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.34. 10,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 720,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPL. UBS Group cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA lowered LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 240.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.