LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA lowered LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LG Display has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE LPL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.35. 433,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that LG Display will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in LG Display by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 157.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

