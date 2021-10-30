Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

