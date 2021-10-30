Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.
LXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
