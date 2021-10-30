Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Issues Earnings Results

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%.

Shares of LEVL traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.41. 22,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,186. The company has a market capitalization of $239.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $31.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Level One Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Level One Bancorp worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

