Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,031,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,856,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 93,110 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $37.33 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $38.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

