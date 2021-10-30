Legal & General Group Plc Takes $111,000 Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $997,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. Analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

